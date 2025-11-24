Witness appeal following assault at Madeley supermarket car park

Police officers investigating an assault in Telford on Saturday, 22 November, are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries.

The assault took place within the car park of Lidl in Madeley, Telford. Image: Google Street View

The incident involving two men happened at around 6pm in the car park of Lidl in Madeley.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault, which left one man needing hospital treatment.

A man, aged 33, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Duncan Elliott said: “We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or perhaps has dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to the members of the public who assisted at the time. We do not believe they are involved but may have information that can assist us with our investigation.”

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or have dashcam footage, please get in contact with Det Con Elliott by emailing Duncan.elliott@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 342i of November 22, 2025.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org