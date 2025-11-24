Shrewsbury Night Bus launches today

Shrewsbury’s brand-new Festive Night Bus officially launches today, with the very first service starting at 8pm.

To celebrate the launch, every journey on the Night Bus is completely free for the first week. The offer is designed to encourage as many people as possible to give the service a try, whether they’re heading home after a shift, meeting friends in town, or looking for the cheapest way home after a night out.

The service also offers a safer route for people looking for an alternative to walking home long distances – including along riverside routes, which can pose safety risks.

- Advertisement -

As well as helping people save money, the Night Bus will support the local night-time economy by encouraging visitors to stay longer and enjoy Shrewsbury’s pubs, restaurants and venues, confident they can get home easily and safely. It also strengthens Shrewsbury’s public transport offer, making late-night travel more sustainable and inclusive.

To mark the first journey, Julia Buckley MP, Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Alex Wagner, Shrewsbury BID Executive Director Seb Slater, West Mercia Police Inspector Ingrid Tozer and Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale, Arriva’s Rob Kostur and Jamie Crowsley, Pubwatch Chair Kevin Rippard and other stakeholders will gather in centre of town to see the first bus off.

Buckley, who founded the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group to help improve public transport in the area, stated, “Securing better bus provisions for Shrewsbury has been at the forefront of my work as MP from day one. I’ve raised this repeatedly in Parliament because towns like ours deserve reliable, affordable and safe ways for people to get around – at the times when they’re needed most.

“The response from local people to the idea of a Night Bus has been overwhelmingly positive, and I’m delighted to see the first services hitting the road tonight. I really hope residents make full use of this, because strong uptake will help us show just how valuable integrated, accessible transport can be for Shrewsbury and make the case for better services in future.

I have been working with Andy Burnham to learn from his Manchester Bee Network, and he sent a personal message of support to our team: “More buses; more often; helping more people – is great for Shrewsbury””

The Night Bus is an Arriva service, funded by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP), coordinated by Shrewsbury BID and supported by the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG).

Running Monday to Saturday until midnight, it covers three key routes N11 – Oxon, N25 – Harlescott and N27 – Bayston Hill.

After the first free week, fares will remain low to keep the service accessible to as many users as possible.

The prices are: £2 for adults, £1 for under-16s, £5 group ticket for up to five people and concessionary pass holders travel free. Existing Arriva weekly and monthly passes are accepted.

It’s vital that the public make use of the service while they have it, said Mayor of Shrewsbury – Alex Wagner. “This is a brilliant moment for Shrewsbury, and I’m proud to see the Night Bus trial get underway. This night bus trial is an exciting development for Shrewsbury and a clear example of how the Shrewsbury Moves strategy is supporting projects like this and beginning to shape positive change for movement in the town. Improving public transport, especially at times when people need it most, helps make our town more connected, sustainable and welcoming.

“We all know the message here is ‘use it or lose it’ – the more people who get on board during this free first week and beyond, the stronger the case for keeping and expanding the service in the future.

“If we can show the demand is there, we can work towards a longer-term late-night offer, and hopefully additional routes including a Sunday service. This is about giving people practical, safe and affordable choices, and I’m excited to see the town get behind it.”

Seb Slater commented, “Businesses across the town have been telling us for some time that late-night transport would make a real difference – for their staff finishing shifts, for customers staying out longer, and for the overall confidence and vibrancy of the evening economy.

The launch of this trial shows what can be achieved through strong partnership working between Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, the BID, the MP’s office and our partners at Arriva, and we hope it’s the start of a long-term improvement to how people move around Shrewsbury – day and night.”

Rob Kostur, Network Manager at Arriva Midlands, stated, “We’re really pleased to be operating the new Festive Night Bus and to play our part in improving late-night travel options for Shrewsbury. Reliable public transport is vital for any thriving town, and this service gives people a safe, affordable and sustainable way to get home after enjoying everything Shrewsbury has to offer in the evenings.

“The free first week is a fantastic chance for people to hop on board and see how convenient the Night Bus is, and we’re proud to be working with Shrewsbury BID and the Big Town Plan Partnership to deliver this important trial.”

Full route and timetable information is available at shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus. Printed timetables can also be found across town centre venues and at bus stops along all Night Bus routes.