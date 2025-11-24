Listen Live
Pedestrian dies following collision in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A serious collision in Shrewsbury on Saturday has tragically resulted in the death of a man, prompting West Mercia Police to renew their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The incident occurred on Saturday lunchtime, 22 November, at approximately 12.30 pm on Whitchurch Road. The collision involved a pedestrian and a black Audi TT car between Morrisons Junction and Heathgates Roundabout.

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was initially air-lifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Sadly, an update released on Sunday, 23 November, confirmed that the man has since passed away.

Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

PC Steve Wootton said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision and anyone who have may have seen the car involved; a black Audi TT which was travelling on the Shrewsbury bound carriageway, prior to the collision.”

PC Wootton stressed the importance of modern evidence in the investigation: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Steve Wootton directly on 01905 973369 or via email at stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk.

