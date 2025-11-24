Listen Live
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Hopes Ludlow Youth Centre repairs will begin soon

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is continuing to work hard to ensure that the Ludlow Youth Centre reopens to the public as soon as it’s safe and possible to do so.

The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Centre has been closed, awaiting repairs, since a lorry collided with the building on 28 April. The collision damage affected essential systems including the fire alarm and electrical distribution, and their failure means the building isn’t currently safe to occupy.

A surveyor’s report has now been completed and shared with the council’s insurer, and a loss adjuster review is currently underway. Following this, it’s anticipated that the insurance claim will be settled, with repair work then able to begin.

Andy Hall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Along with the local community we want the building to reopen to people as soon as possible. Unfortunately, until repair work is completed it just isn’t safe to occupy and we can’t allow access to the building until the damaged fire alarm and electrics are restored and certified.

“We fully appreciate that this is a frustrating situation; however, we’re close to agreeing and progressing the repair works with the loss adjuster.

“However, I want to assure people that this is being treated as a priority, and we’re urgently chasing the insurer. We’ll provide further updates as soon as we have confirmation from them.”

While the building is closed the majority of the Community & Family Hub Services have been relocated to Helena Lane Community Centre to maintain continuity of services for the community.

