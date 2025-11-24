Countdown on to first-ever Telford Day

The first-ever Telford Day event kicks off a host of celebrations and Christmas activities in Telford this coming Saturday, 29 November.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford Day is a day to come together to celebrate Telford. The new town of Telford was formed on 29 November 1968, and there are lots of ways residents can get involved in the first Telford Day celebrations.

The Made In Telford Christmas Makers Market will launch Telford Day activities and will be open from 10am in Southwater featuring local artisan crafts. Alongside the market, the Christmas Yurt will have activities on throughout the day including a film screening of Cinderella with children’s activities from 10.30am.

- Advertisement -

At 1.30pm in Southwater Square the new Telford Flag will be raised by Amelia who was the winner of the competition to design a new Telford Flag.

Creative Workshops will take place from 2pm – 4pm and from 6pm the Telford Day Lantern Parade will start from Telford Town Park Visitor Centre ending in Southwater. There will be lanterns, music, an illuminated cycle ride and the winning Telford Day flag will be processed as part of the parade. There will also be live music in the evening from 7pm in the Christmas Yurt with all activities throughout the day free to take part in.

Activities, workshops and music in the Christmas Yurt are taking place right through until Sunday 7 December including wreath-making workshops, free live music events, Jazz Sunday afternoon sessions, film screenings and much more. The Telford Memories Coffee Morning will be a great opportunity to share memories of the things residents love about Telford. All events are free except the Wreath Making workshop which needs to be booked in advance.

There is an opportunity to join in with the singing at Carol-okie! On Thursday 11 December from 5.15pm the Carol-okie stage will be set in Southwater for people to come along and join in with carols and traditional festive tunes! The popular Festive Gardens also opens on 11 December with a further seven dates to get along there including a new SEN evening on Thursday 18 December.

Tickets are on sale now also for the Telford Theatre pantomime Cinderella taking place at Telford International Centre with dazzling dance routines, stunning scenery and amazing special effects.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said:

“Telford Day is a day when we look forward to residents celebrating all they love about Telford. We are looking forward to a packed programme of Christmas activities leading right up to Christmas, there are plenty of ways for friends and families to get together and share some Christmas fun.

“The Made in Telford Christmas Makers Market is an opportunity to support our local craft and artisan businesses so please do come and have a wander around. We look forward to seeing you at one of the events, whether that is a festive workshop in the Christmas Yurt, Sunday afternoon live music session, joining in the singing at Carol-okie or taking in the magic of Festive Gardens or pantomime!”

For information on all the Christmas activities and Telford Day head to telfordtheatre.com.