5.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 24, 2025
Closure of New Road, Bridgnorth for rock face inspection

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

New Road in Bridgnorth will be closed on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November for an emergency safety inspection on the rock face.

The inspection is to determine if there has been further deterioration and assess whether the traffic signals could be removed or if further work is required.

The road will be closed from 9.30 am to 4 pm on both days, during the closure, a signed diversion route will be in place.

There will be no access for vehicles through the work area, and access for HGVs, large vehicles and buses through North Gate, High Street, West Castle Street and New Road will not be possible. These vehicles will have to turn around at the North Gate roundabout. This is because they cannot exit through New Road due to the emergency closure and as the corner off High Street onto Listley Street is not suitable.

There will be access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists only, and people are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network.

