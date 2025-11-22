Listen Live
Witnesses sought following dog attack in Woodside

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a woman was bitten by a dog in Telford on Friday, 21 November.

An ambulance was called at around 2.30pm after the woman who was walking along Warrensway in Woodside, Telford was attacked by an Alsatian. She is being treated in hospital for her injuries.

The owner, who had two Alsatians; one on a lead which attacked the woman, and another off the lead, left the scene and has not yet been identified.

Inspector Gavin Williams: “We are keen to identify the owner, as we believe the dog may pose a further danger to the public.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area, anyone who may have doorbell video footage that could help with our enquiries, or local dog walkers who may be aware of someone with two Alsatians.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 01952 214610 quoting incident 248 of 21 November.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers.

