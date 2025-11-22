Pedestrian seriously injured in Shrewsbury collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shrewsbury today, Saturday 22 November.

The collision occurred at around 12.30 pm on Whitchurch Road and involved a pedestrian and an Audi TT car.

The pedestrian a man in his eighties, was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious, potentially life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

PC Steve Wootton said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision and anyone who have may have seen the car involved, a black Audi TT which was travelling towards Heathgates Roundabout, before the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Steve Wootton on 01905 973369 or via email stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk