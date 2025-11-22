Listen Live
Extra officers deployed across West Mercia for busy Christmas period

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has announced it will be deploying extra officers across the force area in the coming weeks to ensure public safety during the busy festive period.

Extra police officers will be on duty across Shropshire this festive season. Photo: West Mercia Police

The force confirmed that residents can expect to see enhanced visibility at key events, including Christmas light switch-ons, as well as during peak shopping days and nights out.

While the increase in crowds at this time of year is a familiar challenge, the force emphasised that it has planned extensively to meet demand. A statement confirmed that the priority is keeping the public safe and that officers are prepared to respond “appropriately to any incidents or concerns that arise.”

In addition to highly visible patrols, the public will be supported by a range of less visible resources. This includes plain-clothes officers and dedicated CCTV operators, all of whom will be working in close collaboration with retail and local authority partners.

This operational uplift is part of the ongoing commitment to deliver the priorities outlined by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Plan, focusing on an accessible, visible service that aims to keep residents safe and help them feel safe.

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams addressed the public’s expectations for the coming weeks.

“The festive season is a time of joy and celebration, but we know that a small minority can sometimes spoil it for others,” he said. “At West Mercia Police, we’ve planned ahead to manage the increased crowds in our towns and cities, working closely with partners to keep everyone safe.”

Chief Superintendent Williams also reassured residents that this targeted focus on busy locations will not impact policing across the rest of the force area.

“We remain here for you 24/7, 365 days a year,” he added.

Concluding his message, he encouraged collective responsibility: “Enjoy the festivities with your family and friends and remember – we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe. Stay alert, look out for one another, and report anything that doesn’t seem right.”

