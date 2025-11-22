Listen Live
Council highways team praised for work to prevent Much Wenlock flooding

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s highways team has been praised for their work to prevent Much Wenlock from flooding following heavy rain last week.

Drain cleaning in Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Council
Drain cleaning in Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Council

Before the forecast arrival of Storm Claudia the council’s highways teams were in the town for much of the day on Thursday clearing drains and gullies.

Dan Thomas, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock said:

“I want to express my thanks to all those who helped to get the drains cleared in Wenlock last Thursday.

“I am 100% convinced it made the difference between the town flooding and not. The men who cleared out the drain channel on Bourton Road did it with shovels, it took them hours, but they were relentless. I went to thank them around midmorning, and they were covered in sweat despite it being a cold day.

“I’ve been a town councillor since 2018 and seen five flooding events in this time, going into people’s homes seeing the devastation and witnessing the anger and despair of the residents. Without this intervention it would have been the same.”

David Vasmer, Cabinet member for highways and environment, said:

“I also want to pass on my thanks and gratitude to all of the Shropshire Council highways teams who responded so quickly and so effectively before, during and after the heavy rain that hit the county on Friday and Saturday. Their hard work and determination undoubtedly helped to keep roads safe and open, and helped to prevent things being much worse than they could have been, as was the case in Much Wenlock.”

