Shropshire school scores big as quartet of pupils selected for prestigious netball roles

A Shropshire school is celebrating its own fabulous foursome as a quartet of its pupils secure top new roles at national level in netball.

Millie Jacklin-Chatha, Caroline Ritchie-Morgan and Caitlin Tandy

The news comes as Wrekin College’s Director of Netball, Caroline Ritchie-Morgan, continues in her role as an England Roses selector and its U19 squad celebrate another county title – marking ten years in which the school has not lost a U19 county final.

The foursome include current pupil Millie Jacklin-Chatha, who has been named in the England Roses U19 Academy Squad, and Old Wrekinians Halee Robinson and Josie Pointon.

Halee, former England U19 player, has been selected for London Pulse NexGen squad, while Josie has been appointed Head Coach for the England Roses Academy Squad.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Tandy in the Upper Sixth, has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Caroline said today she was delighted for all four young women who had shown such dedication, commitment and enthusiasm for the sport during their time at Wrekin.

“All of this success is so well-deserved, and I couldn’t be happier for Millie, Halee, Caitlin and Josie who are not only very talented and ambitious players but inspiring and joyful individuals to be around,” she added.

“They have all contributed enormously to the sports department at Wrekin and particularly to netball, where they have been integral and very popular members of our A squads and first team throughout their time at the school.”

Caroline, who is a former winner of the Netball Teacher of the Year Award and coach for the Welsh U19 team, is a leading name in the sport, well known for discovering and nurturing new talent and untapped potential.

“The game of netball has seen a real resurgence in the last five to ten years, together with women’s sport generally creating positive headlines across the UK, Europe and globally, which are inspiring the next generation.”

Millie said today Wrekin had supported her on and off the court, and she was delighted to be forging a path towards her ultimate dream of representing England in the future.

‘Since joining Wrekin College, my netball has gone from strength to strength thanks to the excellent coaching from Mrs Ritchie-Morgan and the incredible development opportunities available,” she added.

“Wrekin has supported me both on and off the court, helping me achieve my goals of becoming an NXT GEN player for Nottingham Forest and an England Roses Academy athlete. I’m so grateful for all the guidance and encouragement I’ve received, and I’m excited to keep working towards my dream of playing in the NSL and representing the England Roses in the future.”

Halee, who joined Wrekin in the sixth form, credited the school as a pivotal support during a key period in her sporting journey.

“Reflecting on my sixth form experience at Wrekin College, it was a journey that taught me two key skills, adaptability and confidence. Navigating lockdown whilst balancing A-levels and university applications is a phenomenon that hopefully not many 17 year olds will have to face again, but during this time, through the support of my dedicated teachers, I achieved the grades to study Physiotherapy at one of the most competitive institutes in the UK.

“Wrekin’s brave attitude to adversity embedded in me a resilience which allows me to see challenges as something to conquer, not fear.

“Secondly, my self-confidence was enhanced during my time at Wrekin. From captaining the Wrekin Netball first team to being a Lancaster Prefect and even delivering debates in the chapel. Wrekin afforded me the opportunities to test and grow my self-belief, shaping me into the woman that I am today. In particular, Mrs Ritchie-Morgan played an instrumental role in improving my confidence.”

Netball at Wrekin has been strong for some time, attracting some of the best young talents in the game.

Wrekin is a player development pathway for Birmingham Panthers.

The school is also looking forward to receiving a visit from Josie soon, when her busy schedule within her new role allows, to re-introduce her to a host of young talented players, many of whom are in County Academies, on Franchise Pathways and National Performance League squads.