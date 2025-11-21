Shrewsbury MP joins Minister in tackling rising number of road deaths

The rising number of deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads has prompted Shrewsbury’s MP to say ‘we’re still seeing far too many tragedies and unimaginable heartache for families.’

Pictured are Minister for Local Transport Lilian Greenwood MP and Julia Bucley MP

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley made the comments this week as she joined Minister for Local Transport Lilian Greenwood MP in Westminster to mark Road Safety Awareness Week and to support Labour’s Road Safety Strategy.

“The strategy will be the first national plan in over a decade to tackle the rising number of deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads,” said Mrs Buckley.

She pointed to dangerous driving, speeding, and pedestrian safety as being among the most frequently recurring topics highlighted by her constituents.

“And with this week marking Road Safety Awareness Week, I was pleased to join Minister for Local Transport, Lilian Greenwood MP, to support Labour’s upcoming Road Safety Strategy.

“Locally, I have heard from residents worried about speeding, dangerous driving, and pedestrian safety, especially near schools and busy junctions. Road safety is not just a transport issue, it is about protecting lives, supporting families, and restoring confidence in our streets.

“As we mark two years since the horrific crash in Eryri, North Wales, that claimed the lives of Harvey Owen, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, we are reminded of the dangers on our roads and the urgent need for increased safety. I have listened to residents who are calling for action, not excuses, and I am proud that Labour’s upcoming Road Safety Strategy will deliver safer roads for everyone.”

The soon-to-be-published strategy could make eye tests for the over-70s compulsory when they renew their driving licence every three years. If they fail a compulsory eye test, motorists could be banned from the roads.

Secondly, the drink-drive limit is expected to be tightened from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 22 micrograms. Currently England and Wales have the highest drink-driving limit in Europe.

Additionally, new, young drivers may face restrictions on carrying passengers of a similar age for a period of time after they have passed their test.

Drivers who have been diagnosed with dementia are currently asked to self-report their condition to the DVLA who make a decision based on medical records and a questionnaire. Under new proposals, compulsory medical testing would be brought in instead.