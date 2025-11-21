Listen Live
Santa boost for Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Santa helped the Christmas lights shine even more brightly for visitors to the spectacular switch-on in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, 19 December.

Santa on the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Sleigh
Santa on the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Sleigh

The festive atmosphere was electric as Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club took its new Santa sleigh to Pride Hill, where the man in red himself welcomed many dozens of visitors, both young and not so young, between 4.30 pm and 8 pm.

Such was the demand for a photo opportunity that pictures were still being taken long after the designated time.

Once again, Santa enjoyed a busy lights switch-on night, which he afterwards described as ‘one of the best’ he could remember.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome so many enthusiastic children onto the new sleigh to enjoy the experience,” Santa said. “I must say it is most gratifying that children enjoy the occasion so much – and long may it continue.”

He noted that the festive fun wasn’t just for the little ones. “It is not only the youngsters, but mums, dads and grandparents also participate which is equally most rewarding,” he continued.

“The presence of the Santa sleigh continues to be a huge addition to the Christmas lights switch-on occasion. I hope Rotary will continue this popular tradition for many years to come.”

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s dedication to bringing Christmas cheer was clearly a highlight of the evening.

Members of Rotary International are now gearing up for the rest of the festive season.

