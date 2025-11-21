Number of potholes falls by 50% since May, latest figures show

Almost 14,000 potholes were repaired across the Shropshire Council area in the five months after the council’s new administration took control in May, latest figures show.

Work takes place to carry out a road repair at Llynclys. Photo: Shropshire Council

And in the same period – 26 May to 27 October 2025 – the number of potholes awaiting repair fell by more than 50%, from 8886 to 4389.

Meanwhile an additional pothole repair team set up after the election in May tackled 1195 potholes in the four months from 23 June to 24 October.

David Vasmer, Cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “Potholes are a top priority for the administration, something that is really important. We know that a lot of people are very concerned about potholes and we’re tackling them, as these figures show.

“There are still a lot of potholes to tackle but we’re attacking a big problem and making good progress.”

The video below shows the team at work near Lynclys recently, when Cllyr David Vasmer went to meet the team and see repairs being carried out.