Man jailed for supplying drugs into Telford

A man has been handed a six-year custodial sentence for supplying drugs into Telford.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, Great Bridge in Tipton, West Midlands, was yesterday, Thursday 20 November, sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs and using criminal property.

During the hearing, the court was told how officers suspected the 36-year-old to be involved in the supply of methylenedioxypyrovalerone (monkey dust), along with other class A and B drugs into Telford.

On April 16, 2025, officers from Telford’s proactive CID arrested Hacking at his home address in Tipton and he was taken into custody.

A search of his property was carried out where officers found numerous mobile phones, and large amounts of cash.

The mobile phones were seized and when examined evidence was found on them showing he was running a county line; supplying heroin, crack cocaine, monkey dust, cannabis, and amphetamine in Telford.

There were also images on the phone that showed Hacking threatening people with a knife over money they owed in relation to drugs and photos showing twenty-one large bags of drugs ready to be sold on.

A large number of stolen items were recovered from within the property including toiletries, chocolates and cosmetic products.

Hacking was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. Yesterday (Thursday 20 November) he was given a six-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Nathan Thompson said: “We are pleased with the outcome in court, and I hope it sends a strong message to anyone who thinks it is okay to supply drugs into Telford.

“We will act on intelligence and we will continue to disrupt, target, and apprehend those who are involved dealing drugs, and this sentence shows we will not tolerate drug dealing and the harm it reaps upon our communities.

“The upset these people bring to our community is immeasurable and we shall continue to target people like Hacking, who are dealing drugs.”