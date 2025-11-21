Ludlow Support Group shines on Queen Mary University’s ‘Wall of Hope’

Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) has achieved a lasting tribute to its fundraising efforts, securing a prominent spot on the prestigious Wall of Hope at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London.

LCSG member Rachel Massey visited the Institute at the Queen Mary University of London

The group’s inclusion on the Wall is in recognition of their successful campaign to raise a total of £2,740.00—the vital cost of funding one full day of research at the charity’s Centres of Excellence.

This significant sum was raised through a variety of community efforts in late 2024, following their decision on 11 October 2024 to support Brain Tumour Research.

Key fundraising events included: A dedicated display within the Ludlow Tesco Superstore, a well-attended coffee morning and a street collection held during a lively ‘Wear a Hat Walk’ led by then-Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite.

The Wall of Hope serves as a powerful symbol of the ongoing quest for better treatments and a cure for brain tumours—the leading cause of cancer death in children and adults under 40.

Supporters who make substantial donations are honoured with a special tile placed on the Wall, representing a day of funded research or serving as a lasting tribute. LCSG member Rachel Massey had the privilege of viewing the newly installed group tile on 12 November 2025, 13 months after the initial decision to fundraise.

Ms Massey was among a select few invited to one of the Institute’s two annual laboratory tours, giving her a first-hand look at the cutting-edge science and research being conducted at the Centre of Excellence.

“LCSG is proud to be named here,” a group spokesperson stated, highlighting the significance of the tribute for all involved.

Concert Adds to Cause

The group’s impact was further bolstered in July 2025, thanks to the generosity of Clee Hill resident, Rosie Atherley. Ms Atherley donated an additional £200 to Brain Tumour Research, contributing £2 from each ticket sold for a concert she organised earlier that month.

The immensely successful event featured the renowned Norwegian tenor, Jan-Tore Saltness, performing at Ludlow’s Methodist Church. Photographs from the event show Rachel Massey meeting Mr Saltness following the performance.

Photographs released by the LCSG also capture the successful Tesco display, the community coffee morning, and the spirited Wear a Hat Walk that contributed to their initial success.

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group remains committed to aiding those affected by cancer. For further information, visit their website at ludlowcancersupport.org.