Health and Care leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin encourage residents to ‘Think Self-Care’

This Self-Care Week, 17 to 23 November 2025, health and care leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are encouraging residents to ‘Think Self-Care’, as part of the wider ‘Think Which Service’ Campaign, and take control of their own health and wellbeing this winter.

Winter is when we often see spikes in colds, flu and even sickness bugs. You can help keep yourself and your loved ones well by taking small steps during these colder months, such as keeping active, eating well, connecting with others, keeping up to date with your vaccinations and having a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

For Self-Care Week 2025, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin health and care leaders are encouraging residents to take a few simple steps to strengthen health and wellbeing:

Think Preparedness: Check your medicine cabinet. Make sure you have basic items such as painkillers, a first aid kit, rehydration salts, anti-diarrhoea medicine and cold remedies. Always check that your medications are in date.

Think Health: Eat well and stay active. A balanced diet, regular movement, and good hydration will help you feel your best and keep your energy levels up. Wear shoes or slippers with a good grip to help prevent falls.

Think winter vaccinations: Vaccination helps prevent you, your family, and others from becoming unwell. Get your COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccinations if you are eligible.

Think Warmth: As the days and nights get colder, ensure your home is warm (at least 18°C in rooms you use most) and wear several layers of clothing. If you are struggling to heat your home, you can visit a number of warm spaces, such as libraries and leisure centres.

Think Mental Health Support: It’s normal for your mental health to fluctuate depending on how you feel and what’s happening in your daily life. Stay connected, get outdoors when possible, and explore NHS resources such as Every Mind Matters for support.

Think cost of living support: Contact your local council if you are worried about money, struggling to pay bills or buy food: gov.uk/cost-of-living or telford.gov.uk/costofliving

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “’Think Self-Care’ is about taking small steps to help keep yourself and your loved ones well. Across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we want to help everyone feel confident about managing their health – whether that’s treating a cold at home, seeking advice from a local pharmacist, or calling NHS 111 for urgent but non-emergency guidance.

“When we all take care of ourselves and use the right NHS service, we help keep our doctors, nurses and hospitals free to care for people who really need emergency help.”

The ‘Think Which Service’ campaign helps residents understand which NHS service to use and when. Choosing the right service means faster support for you and less pressure on busy emergency departments.

For more information on self-care, mental health and vaccinations in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, please visit: thinkwhichservice.co.ukthinkwhichservice.co.uk.