Councils and Police unite for cross-border taxi enforcement

A joint operation has seen councils and West Mercia Police join forces for the borough’s first joint taxi inspection – marking a major milestone in cross-boundary and public safety.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement

For the first time, Telford & Wrekin Council has exercised powers newly granted by City of Wolverhampton Council that allow officers to inspect and suspend unroadworthy vehicles licensed by Wolverhampton. Shropshire Council was also in attendance.

This forms part of a reciprocal agreement which also authorises Wolverhampton licensing officers to undertake the same enforcement of Telford & Wrekin licensed private hire and hackney carriages operating within the city of Wolverhampton.

These powers, are designed to strengthen public protection and prevent licensees from bypassing regulation by working outside their licensing area, introduced under the Department for Transport’s Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Licensing Best Practice Guidance.

The coordinated inspections, held at NI Park in Newport and Randlay Car Park on Queen Elizabeth Way, focused on vehicle safety, compliance, and presentation standards.

A number of vehicles were stopped, with the following issues being identified, accident-related damage and invalid insurance. Non-compliant vehicles were referred to the relevant licensing authority for follow-up action.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “This operation has proven the value of cross-boundary enforcement. By working together, we are closing the gaps that once allowed unsafe vehicles to operate unchecked. By working together we are sharing knowledge and improving our ability to ensure vehicles are safe for our residents.

“Public safety must always come first. These new powers allow us to act swiftly and decisively, to act against vehicles which are not operating to the required standards.”

Sharon Major West Mercia Police, Licensing Mates Police Officer said: “This operation sends a clear message: unsafe or non-compliant vehicles will not be tolerated.

“By working in partnership, we’re using every tool available to protect the public and uphold high standards across our region.”

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Cabinet Member for Resident Services at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “City of Wolverhampton Council is proud to work with Telford & Wrekin Council in upholding public safety relating to the private hire industry.

“The councils have jointly authorised each other’s enforcement officers, to ensure that officers are equipped with the powers to take action against drivers of unsafe vehicles out of area.”

Telford & Wrekin Council will continue working closely with neighbouring authorities and police partners to uphold high standards across the region’s licensed fleet and ensure safer streets for all.

Complaints about Telford & Wrekin Council licensed drivers can be made online and complaints against taxis licensed by Wolverhampton City Council can be made here and Shropshire Council here.