‘Albrighton Calling’ as ADAG embarks on fundraising drive to protect its green belt

Albrighton Development Action Group (ADAG) is calling on people to get behind its latest fundraising push as it continues its bid to protect 52-hectares of green belt.

The Spoils will be performing at the fundraiser

A major one-day music festival and a special evening with legendary ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar have been quickly added to the local entertainment calendar, with organisers keen to reach the £20,000 target ahead of a potential first planning meeting decision later this year.

ADAG is planning to use the money to pay for professional planning and legal experts to fight proposals by Boningale Homes to build nearly 800 homes on pristine farmland.

Nearly £10,000 has already been raised on JustGiving by the local community, who remain furious at the size of the scheme.

“The response has been fantastic and still shows the strength of feeling against the development in Albrighton,” explained Nicky Richardson, an ADAG Committee Member.

“If Boningale Homes thought we’d go quietly they are going to be in for a surprise. It is anticipated that Shropshire Council could make an initial planning decision later this year. If it is thrown out, then it will be up to the developer if they want to appeal it, which would see it go to the Planning Inspectorate.”

She went on to add: “We must be prepared for this to happen, and this will require more expert support from property and legal professionals, and this is what the latest fundraising drive will pay for.”

Albrighton Calling will be the first big event and, so far, has attracted a dozen local musicians, bands and DJs to the Red House on November 29th.

Tickets are just £10 for adults for the 12-hour festival and people will be able to listen to The New Statics, Lynus, Bleeding Heart, Silent High, The Spoils, George Gill, Undecided, The Kegs and DJ Ben Wild.

This will be quickly followed by an evening with eccentric goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar. The former Zimbabwean international played more than 440 times for Liverpool, winning the Football League, League Cup and European Cup in a glittering career.

He will be joined on stage by comedian Austin Knight, whilst the evening will culminate in a special raffle.

The final ADAG festive event is the Christmas Market on Saturday December 13th, held on The Crown Public House car park in Albrighton.

Here, there will be stalls, crafts, food, a children’s funfair and the chance to have breakfast with Santa!

Nicky went on to add: “If you can’t make any of the events, you can still donate online via JustGiving (http://tinyurl.com/SupportADAG) and Easyfundraising (tinyurl.com/bdens9uu).

“I’m convinced that Albrighton will get us near the £20,000 mark by the end of the month and this will give us the funding we need to continue the fight to protect our green belt.

“The news that Bishops Wood successfully defended its village from another Boningale Homes speculative build should give us the confidence that we can do exactly the same!”.

For the latest information on the campaign and ADAG, visit the group’s Facebook page Albrighton Development Action Group. Tickets for Albrighton Calling can be secured by emailing albrightoncalling@gmail.com.