Listen Live
3.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Two men wanted following Bridgnorth assault

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted by two unknown men in Bridgnorth in the early hours of Sunday 16 November.

Around 1.50am, the victims – a man in his 30s and man in his 40s – were knocked unconscious by two men down an alleyway near Ridley’s on the River in Cartway.

One victim sustained minor injuries to his face and ankle.

- Advertisement -

The suspects left the area and were described as two white men and in their early 20s. One was wearing shorts, a dark hoodie and a cap, and the other was wearing a checkered black shirt.

If you have any information about the assault, please contact PC Samantha Richards by emailing samantha.richards@westmercia.police.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP