Two men wanted following Bridgnorth assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted by two unknown men in Bridgnorth in the early hours of Sunday 16 November.

Around 1.50am, the victims – a man in his 30s and man in his 40s – were knocked unconscious by two men down an alleyway near Ridley’s on the River in Cartway.

One victim sustained minor injuries to his face and ankle.

The suspects left the area and were described as two white men and in their early 20s. One was wearing shorts, a dark hoodie and a cap, and the other was wearing a checkered black shirt.

If you have any information about the assault, please contact PC Samantha Richards by emailing samantha.richards@westmercia.police.uk.