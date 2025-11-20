Telford & Wrekin Council’s solar farm hit by cable thieves

Telford & Wrekin Council’s solar farm at Wheat Leasows has been targeted by thieves, resulting in the theft of cabling and a temporary reduction in the site’s electricity generation.

The council has confirmed that despite the break-in, the facility remains operational, though currently running at a reduced capacity as a result of the damage.

Security Measures Escalated

In response to the incident, the council has moved swiftly to increase protection for the renewable energy site.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council issued a statement, assuring the public that the site remains “safe and secure.”

“The recent break-in involved the theft of cabling, which has temporarily affected part of our operations,” the spokesperson said. “The site continues to function and generate renewable energy, but currently at a reduced capacity.”

The local authority has already implemented additional security measures and is urgently pursuing a long-term solution to deter further criminal activity.

Planning Application Submitted

To bolster the site’s defence, the council has submitted a planning application for a new, more secure perimeter fence.

“We have already implemented additional security measures while progressing with repair works and have also submitted a planning application for a new, more secure perimeter fence,” the spokesperson added. “Our priority is to restore the site to full operational capacity as soon as possible.”

The Wheat Leasows solar farm is an important asset for the council, contributing to the borough’s renewable energy supply. The council is focused on completing repairs and enhancing security to ensure the facility returns to its maximum energy output quickly.