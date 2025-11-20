Telford & Wrekin Council seizes illegal SARMs sold as fitness supplements

Telford & Wrekin Council has seized a significant quantity of illegal supplements being sold locally under the guise of health and fitness products.

Telford & Wrekin Council has seized a significant quantity of illegal supplements

The seizure of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) from OB Health & Fitness Ltd based in Ellerdine was part of a wider international enforcement operation targeting unregulated and dangerous goods being sold to the public online, in partnership with West Mercia Police and coordinated by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The operation highlights the growing concern around unregulated supplements and the misleading marketing tactics used to target fitness enthusiasts, particularly young people and athletes.

- Advertisement -

SARMs, often promoted online and in gyms as “safer” alternatives to steroids, are not approved for human consumption and have been linked to liver damage, hormonal disruption, infertility, and even increased cancer risk.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, said: “This is a public health issue. People are being misled into thinking these products are safe, when in reality they can cause serious harm.

“We’re committed to protecting our residents from these risks and will continue to take strong action against those who put profit before public safety.”

Mario Theophanous, Head of Intelligence and Investigations, UKAD, also commented: “SARMs are banned substances in sport for good reason. They pose significant health risks and undermine the integrity of competition.

“Those who profit from supplying these dangerous substances will be found and closed down. Together with law enforcement and regulatory partners, we are taking action.”

Despite their misguided popularity in some, ill-informed, fitness circles, SARMs are not a safe shortcut. Unlike approved medications, SARMs are often sold with misleading labels such as “for research purposes only” or “not for human consumption” – a tactic used to bypass regulation.

Telford & Wrekin Council urges residents, if they have purchased any of these types of product, or to report any suspicious products or sellers to get in touch with the Food Health & Safety team on 01952 381818.