Shropshire Council Cabinet unanimously backs next steps for Severn Valley Water Management Scheme

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has given its full support to the next major phase of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) – the £10m pioneering project to tackle flooding, water shortages, and land pressures across the upper Severn catchment.

Recent SVWMS modelling shows that, during periods of extreme wet weather, the region may need to manage over 100 million cubic metres of flood water, which is enough to supply the daily needs of half a million people for nearly four years.

Independent analysis commissioned by the SVWMS also suggests that a single major flood event in the upper Severn catchment could result in significant risk to infrastructure, businesses, and the local community, with socio-economic damages estimated between £111 million and £125 million if it occurred next year, rising to as much as £231 million by 2050 as climate risks intensify.

Shropshire Council deputy Cabinet member for the environment, Tom Dainty, said:-

“Flooding is one of the most pressing challenges facing Shropshire today. Every year, homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure are put at risk, and the cost, both financial and human, is mounting.

“By working collaboratively with Powys County Council and acting proactively at source in the upper Severn catchment the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme provides us the opportunity to change that narrative.

“This scheme is about more than managing water; it’s about creating a safer, greener future. By working with nature rather than against it, we can reduce flood risk, restore habitats, and improve water quality. Turning vulnerable land into multifunctional spaces for water storage, biodiversity, and carbon capture means we’re not just protecting communities – we’re enhancing the environment for generations to come.

“What makes this approach powerful is partnership. Councils, farmers, landowners, and local communities are coming together under the Marches Forward Partnership to deliver solutions that work on the ground. This collaboration ensures that every pound invested delivers multiple benefits: flood resilience, environmental gains, and stronger rural economies.

“This is a scheme that demonstrates leadership and innovation. It shows that Shropshire can be at the forefront of sustainable water management – protecting what matters most while creating opportunities for growth and environmental stewardship.”