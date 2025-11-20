Shrewsbury darts league raises more than £3,000 for youth charity

Shrewsbury darts players have stepped up to the oche to raise more than £3,000 for a Shropshire youth charity.

Lisa Farley and Kerry Williams of SYA with Neil Evans, of Shrewsbury and District Darts League

Money was raised over a 12-week period this summer in a series of matches organised by Shrewsbury and District Darts League and it was SYA – All About Youth that emerged as the big winners after the generous darts players raised a whopping £3,250 for the charity.

The league, which operates on a weekly basis throughout the winter, arranges an annual charity darts league over the summer and has supported several charities in recent years.

SYA works with young people to ensure they have access to quality, affordable and appropriate youth provision to improve their lives.

The charity runs activities and youth clubs, supervised by qualified youth workers, and supports more than 120 voluntary youth clubs across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Neil Evans, of Shrewsbury and District Darts League, said: “Committee members decided to choose SYA for our charity to support this year as they were keen to help champion youth clubs in the Shrewsbury area.

“They are vitally important to the community – the youth clubs encourage resilience and give young people an opportunity to meet new friends in a safe environment.

“The work SYA is doing in support of our young people is amazing and we were delighted to help through our fundraising activities this summer.

“Over a 12-week period, we organised darts matches for more than 200 registered players and I really cannot thank the players involved enough as they always find a way to dig deep for charity, even in the current economic uncertainty.”

Since 2019, when the format had changed, the Shrewsbury and District Darts League has raised more than £10,000 for various charities including Severn Hospice, Shropshire Blood Bikes and Air Ambulance.

Kerry Williams, area manager for SYA, said: “We simply would not be able to function if it were not for the generous fundraising activities, donations and sponsorship of so many people.

“These are difficult times financially and we are extremely grateful to all those who support us in this way.

“Our thanks go to Neil and the Shrewsbury and District Darts League for their fundraising efforts over the summer. The donation of £3,250 is amazing and very much appreciated.”