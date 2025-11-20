New Integrated Community Front Door service helps residents stay safe and well at home

A new health and care initiative is helping residents across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin get the support they need quickly, often avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions, by providing enhanced help straight from Emergency Departments (A&Es) so they can return home sooner.

The Princess Royal Hospital, Telford ICFD team, Dr Basil Sabouni – Consultant Physician and Nephrologist, Linda Butler – Senior Paramedic and Katie Arnold – Senior Physiotherapist

The Integrated Community Front Door acts as a ‘front door’ providing an alternative to Emergency Departments (A&Es) at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. It provides rapid assessment and same-day care for patients who arrive at hospital but can be safely supported within the community.

The service brings together health and social care professionals from both hospital and community services including nurses, therapists, GPs and social workers. The service ensures people receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

- Advertisement -

Sarah Robinson, Divisional Clinical Manager – Urgent and Emergency Care for Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said:

“This is a great example of integrated working in action. It’s not just about avoiding hospital admissions it’s about improving outcomes, supporting independence, and making sure people feel cared for and supported wherever they are.”

The service is designed for those who are unwell or in crisis, particularly older adults and people with long-term conditions, who may not need hospital care but do need urgent help. By offering fast, coordinated care in the community, the service aims to keep people safe and well at home, prevent unnecessary hospital admissions, and ease pressure on Emergency Departments (A&Es).

Since its launch, the Integrated Community Front Door has already helped residents avoid hospital stays, supported early discharges, and connected people with community services such as Virtual Wards, home-based therapies, and social care support.

Elizabeth Slevin, Divisional Director of Nursing for Urgent and Emergency Care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said:

“This service is transforming how we respond to urgent care needs. By working collaboratively across hospital and community teams, we can assess patients quickly and connect them with the most appropriate support often enabling them to recover safely at home. It’s about improving outcomes, reducing pressure on Emergency Departments (A&Es), and helping ensure patients are seen by the right clinician, in the right place, at the right time.”

Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added:

“This fabulous new initiative is a testament to the power of collaborative working across our system. By integrating hospital and community services, we’re not only improving patient flow and reducing pressure on our hospitals, but also ensuring people receive timely, compassionate care closer to home. It’s a real step forward in delivering joined-up care for our residents.”

The Integrated Community Front Door is available seven days a week 8am to 8pm.