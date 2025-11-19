Telford Tennis Centre aces new Partnership and Padel investment

Telford & Wrekin Council have announced a new long term partnership agreement with We Do Tennis Community Interest Company (CIC) which will see further growth in the tennis programme and a significant investment to bring the sport of Padel to Telford Tennis Centre.

From left to right Stuart Walker, Leisure Operations Manager Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Nigel Hunter – Co-Director of We Do Tennis. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

We Do Tennis have been working with the Council’s Leisure Services team for a number of years, developing and delivering the Tennis Coaching programme at Telford Tennis Centre and across the Borough. During this time We Do Tennis, have significantly grown tennis participation at the centre.

We Do Tennis is a UK-based not-for-profit social enterprise whose aim is to make tennis more accessible, inclusive and sustainable in communities. As a Community Interest Company all profits are reinvested for public benefit.

- Advertisement -

Under the new agreement We Do Tennis will take on responsibility for the management of the Tennis Centre from early 2026, allowing for wider development of the offer and further growth in participation.

We Do Tennis will also be making a significant capital investment into the facilities to provide a number of covered external Padel courts along with associated retail and café facilities (subject to planning). It is envisaged that the Padel courts will be ready for use from summer 2026.

Having been based at the centre for more than seven years We Do Tennis have been able to grow a strong local workforce to support the new development and will be expanding their reach into local schools, parks and community groups through their outreach programme.

Padel is reported to be the fastest growing sport across Europe and the investment into the new courts at Telford Tennis Centre will enable both existing and new players to come and see why the sport is so popular.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said:

“We are delighted to be working with We Do Tennis to further grow tennis participation levels across the Borough. The enhancement of the facilities with the planned investment into Padel courts will add a totally new experience for existing users and encourage more people to have-a-go and to be physically active.

“The new Padel courts will add to the extensive range of high quality leisure facilities available for our residents right across the Borough. As a Social Enterprise, the community focused values of We Do Tennis align very closely with our values as a Co-operative Council.”

Nigel Hunter – Co-Director of We Do Tennis said:

“We are super excited to expand our offer and continue the great work my team have done to grow tennis (and now Padel) in the Telford area. The venue is led by Head Coach Nikki Hoy who has coached so many Telford players over the years. We Do Tennis was created to support tennis coaches and tennis venues.

“We are proud of the work we have done in Telford and surrounding venues all over Shropshire to facilitate the growth of our sport. We currently work with nearly 50 tennis clubs and 150 park tennis facilities nationally. As a local resident myself, this project is a particular favourite and one I will be focused on to make sure makes the biggest impact possible.

“We already operate several Padel facilities and can’t wait to bring this new and exciting sport to Telford. We hope that everyone keeps an eye on the updates and gets ready to join us on this exciting journey.”