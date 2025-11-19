Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club in appeal for Santas

An appeal has gone out from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club in the hope of finding volunteer Santas to help them complete a busy upcoming sleigh rota.

Santa and his new Shrewsbury Severn Rotary sleigh

The club will be fulfilling more than 20 engagements during the month of December which is stretching the availability of its current Santa resources.

“We are wondering whether there are budding Santas in the Shrewsbury area who would enjoy the opportunity and experience of sitting on our brand new sleigh and helping with our charity collections,” said club chairman Johnathan Callwood.

“We need willing Santas for two hour durations which will be mainly to help us fulfil our supermarket commitments in December and at the same time know they are making a personal contribution to a good cause.

“It is not only an exciting experience, but a rare opportunity to bring some joy into our local communities.”

Prospective Santas can contact the Vice President, Marcus Watkin vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or call 07974 424 703.