Popular Telford Pub, The Wrekin Giant, reopens after six figure transformation

The Wrekin Giant, a family-friendly pub in Telford, Shropshire, has reopened its doors to the public following a six-figure investment.

The Wrekin Giant team

Situated at the heart of the retail park on Southwater Square, the popular Hungry Horse pub – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – is officially welcoming locals and tourists alike to experience its new and improved look.

Key features of the investment include improvements to the pub’s interior with an upgraded bar and an open-plan restaurant area, creating a spacious and welcoming venue for those seeking to enjoy a quick drink with friends, step out for a midweek meal or celebrate special occasions.

Comfortable new furniture, warm lighting and stylish décor have been introduced throughout the pub, and customers can make the most of The Wrekin Giant’s hot drinks offering with the installation of a new self-serve coffee machine.

Outside, the pub’s kerb appeal has been enhanced with new signage, outdoor furniture and festoon lighting to elevate guests’ alfresco dining experiences all year round.

Following its official reopening, guests can experience The Wrekin Giant’s delicious new food and drinks menus that perfectly cater to occasions and appetites both big and small. Signature dishes include the Classic Chicken New Yorker, Full Monty Mixed Grill and The Tingly Tedster Burger, alongside a fantastic range of pub classics and seasonal desserts such a Baileys Caramel Profiterole Sharer and an Indulgent Chocolate Torte.

Open from 8am each day, the pub also offers a hearty breakfast menu, with items ranging from a Big Brekkie Roll, Waffles Benedict and a Frozen Smoothie Bowl to perfectly suit all appetites.

To celebrate the relaunch, The Wrekin Giant invited mental health group Primal Instincts to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official opening. Founded in 2023, Primal Instincts provides safe spaces for men to open up about their mental health, hosting regular walks, talking circles and fitness activities to support those in the local area. The pub also made a donation to the group as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Chelsea Delaney, general manager at The Wrekin Giant, said: “We are situated in the centre of Telford’s busy retail district, so The Wrekin Giant is a brilliant base for friends and families to come together, whether it’s after a busy day’s shopping or to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones. We pride ourselves on being a pub for everyone, and we’re thrilled to unveil a new and improved offering following our renovation. With the festive season now fully underway, we can’t wait to welcome guests of all ages back to celebrate with us – come in and see us today!”