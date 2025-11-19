Listen Live
New Lidl gets ready to open in Telford with jobs boost

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Lidl has confirmed the official opening date for its newest supermarket on Rock Road, Telford, with a grand opening celebration planned for Thursday, 27 November.

A generic Lidl store sign
A generic Lidl store sign

The modern discount store, which represents a multi-million-pound investment and will create up to 40 new jobs for the local community, is inviting residents to attend the grand opening and weekend events.

The new supermarket will open its doors at 8 am following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by pupils from Newdale Primary School.

On opening day, shoppers can look forward to complimentary food sampling and the chance to win special prizes. The store will offer the discounter’s award-winning range of high-quality, affordable products.

The store will feature a popular in-store bakery, the iconic Middle of Lidl aisle, and customer facilities including toilets with baby-changing stations. Outside, there will be ample parking, bicycle spaces, and seven electric vehicle chargers. The store also features solar panels on the roof to capture some of its power.

Investment in Community and Colleagues

The significant investment is expected to provide a boost to the local economy through the creation of new employment opportunities. Lidl recently announced a pay rise for its staff, with colleagues receiving £13 nationally. This marks the discounter’s fifth pay rise in two years, bringing the business’s total investment in pay to over £70 million.

Dominic Bryan, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, expressed his delight: “For well over two decades, we have been creating Lidl fans across Telford and are delighted to open our doors to our newest store. Today’s announcement is a testament to the growing demand for our affordable and high-quality products, and we’re delighted to open our doors in time for Christmas.”

Encouraging Healthy Eating in Schools

In addition to the store opening, Lidl is encouraging nearby primary schools to join its Lidl Foodies Programme. This free initiative, which represents an investment of half a million pounds from the discounter, provides teachers with resources to help children develop a love for healthy eating.

With over 10% of primary schools in Great Britain already participating, local teachers are encouraged to sign up via the National Schools Partnership website to utilise the ready-made workshop plans.

