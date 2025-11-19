Listen Live
Fly-Tip Fallout: Telford & Wrekin Council warns against dodgy waste deals

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is reminding residents to check who they trust with their rubbish after a fly-tip was discovered on Madeley Pit Mound.

The fly tip at Madeley Pit Mound. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The fly tip at Madeley Pit Mound. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

On October 15, a neighbourhood enforcement officer identified a fly-tip consisting of plastic and cardboard packaging, along with a discarded pram. Among the waste, evidence, linking a resident to the fly-tip was found.

When contacted, the individual explained they had paid someone via Facebook to remove the rubbish but had not checked whether the person was licensed to carry waste. They were unable to provide any evidence of contact details or communication over the agreement.

The resident expressed regret and said they believed they were disposing of the waste responsibly. They added: “I thought I was getting rid of it in the right manner… I’m devastated that it has come to this. I’ve learnt my lesson and will only use professional people to remove unwanted rubbish.”

While the Council acknowledges the resident’s regret, it stresses that everyone has a legal duty of care to ensure their waste is disposed of properly.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement said: “If you ask some random guy off Facebook to get rid of your rubbish without checking if he’s legit, don’t act surprised when it ends up dumped in a field.

“And guess whose left holding the bag? You. Not him. You could be fined, if they fly-tip it, you are still responsible for managing your waste – it’s called a duty of care. Not knowing isn’t an excuse. If it’s your name on the rubbish, it’s your name on the fine.”

How to protect yourself from rogue waste carriers:

– Always ask to see a Waste Carrier Licence. You can check if someone is registered by visiting the Environment Agency’s website: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

– Get a receipt and record of where your waste is going.

– Be wary of cheap offers on social media. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Handing waste to an unlicensed carrier can lead to serious consequences. Fines for fly-tipping can include unlimited fines, prison sentences (up to five years for serious offenses), and fixed penalty notices (FPNs), which can be up to £1,000 in some areas.

Offenders may also have their vehicles seized. A householder who uses an unlicensed carrier can receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £600 if their waste is subsequently fly-tipped. 

Fly-tipping damages the environment, costs taxpayers money, and undermines community pride – always check credentials before handing over your rubbish.

Telford & Wrekin Council continues to investigate fly-tipping incidents and encourages residents to use official waste disposal services, including council-run recycling centres and licensed carriers.

Residents are encouraged to play their part and help the council keep the borough clean and green by reporting fly-tipping on the MyTelford app.

To help put a stop to a fly-tipper, anyone with information should call the Council’s confidential hotline on 01952 388 800.

