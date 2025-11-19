Fire crews attend fire at Telford home following ‘unattended cooking’ incident

Firefighters from three stations were mobilised last night to tackle a house fire in the Hadley area of Telford, an incident believed to have been caused by unattended cooking.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control were made aware of the fire at just after 8 pm on Tuesday, 18 November, reporting a “House Fire” near the Telford Central station ground.

A total of three fire appliances were immediately dispatched to the fire at a property on Miller Meadow from the stations at Hodnet, Newport, and Tweedale.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, utilising specialist equipment to safely enter the property and extinguish the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Fortunately, the swift response ensured the incident was concluded relatively quickly, with the “stop message” (indicating the fire was out) being received at 8.28 pm – just 27 minutes after the initial call.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service is expected to issue a reminder to local residents today about the critical importance of never leaving cooking unattended, especially on hob surfaces, which remains one of the leading causes of domestic fires.