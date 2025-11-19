End of the line for Bridgnorth’s popular ‘Catch Me Who Can’ art trail

Bridgnorth Town Council has addressed public concern following the commencement of work to remove the beloved ‘Catch Me Who Can’ Art Trail, which has adorned the town since 2018.

The trail featured uniquely painted train statues

The two-mile trail, featuring uniquely painted train statues, was installed five years ago but was never intended to be a permanent fixture.

Its presence on the public highway was dependent on a time-limited permission granted by Shropshire Council, which has now expired. The original deadline for the trail’s removal was 2023, though this was later extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgnorth Mayor, Councillor David Cooper, acknowledged the public’s affection for the artwork but confirmed the time for its removal had arrived. “These trains have been a lovely addition to Bridgnorth, but the time had come for them to be removed,” he stated.

Four Trains to Remain

While the majority of the statues are being taken down, the Council has reassured residents that the spirit of the trail will live on. Four trains will remain within the town as a permanent memento of the work undertaken. They will be located at key sites: Quayside, Severn Valley Railway, Castle Grounds and Bandon Lane.

Future of the Artworks

Councillor Cooper also sought to quash speculation regarding the fate of the removed statues. “The Council would like to reassure all residents that the trains are safe, and will not, as has been reported in some cases, be sent to be melted down,” he said.

The original trains were provided by local sponsors who then commissioned the artwork before installation. The Council is currently in the process of contacting all original sponsors to determine the next steps.

“Arrangements are currently being made with the original sponsors, on whether these are to be returned or continue to be stored by the Council,” explained Councillor Cooper. “Once we are aware of whether the sponsors would like their statue back, we will then be in a position to consider the best way forward for any remaining trains.”

The Council’s work to contact the original sponsors is ongoing.