Council issues further Urgent Works Notice to protect historic Newport hotel

A further legal notice has been issued to owners of an historic former hotel in Newport, after they repeatedly failed to take action to protect the Grade II Listed building.

The former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport. Image Google Street View

Since private development work at the Royal Victoria Hotel stalled in 2020, Telford & Wrekin Council has taken legal action against owners Town Centre Properties several times to prevent further deterioration of the historic Listed building.

After the Health & Safety Executive inspected the site and advised that the works presented a danger to the public, Telford & Wrekin Council was granted a Magistrates Order in February 2023 instructing the owners to remove the danger presented by the building and scaffolding.

Town Centre Properties did not comply with the Court Order so, in March 2023 Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in to complete the works and remove the danger to the public.

In July 2023 Telford & Wrekin Council issued the first Repair Notice, requiring the owners to complete full repairs to preserve and protect the building, which they failed to comply with.

In March 2024, an Urgent Works Notice was issued to specify the work required to address the ongoing deterioration of the site. Once again, this legal notice was ignored by the owners, forcing Telford & Wrekin Council to send contractors in to carry out the work to protect this historic building.

Whilst carrying out the latest urgent repair work after the owners failed to do so, Telford & Wrekin Council’s contractors have identified further issues which have necessitated the issuing of another Urgent Works Notice, which was served on 12 November 2025.

This latest enforcement action will be completed by the Council’s contractors, who are already on site carrying out the previous urgent work. Telford & Wrekin Council will be seeking to recover the cost for this extra work, along with the ongoing and previous work, from the owners.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is having to take enforcement action once again to prevent further deterioration of this important heritage asset in the heart of Newport town centre.

“Town Centre Properties has failed to protect the Royal Victoria Hotel, so this latest Urgent Works Notice reinforces the Council’s committee to safeguard this Grade II Listed building in Newport Town centre. Our contractors are already on-site carrying out this necessary work and we will be seeking to recover all costs from the owners through appropriate legal channels.

“Telford & Wrekin Council remains firmly committed to protecting the Royal Victoria Hotel and is also actively pursuing a Compulsory Purchase through legal channels to secure its future.”