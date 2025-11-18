Stuart Anderson MP urges nominations for Rural Oscars

Stuart Anderson MP has urged residents across South Shropshire to nominate local businesses, organisations, and individual champions for Rural Oscars in the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards, which have once again opened for nominations.

Stuart Anderson MP welcomed Vine & Co. to the Houses of Parliament for the 2025 awards

Nominated by the public, the awards give recognition to the people and businesses who keep the countryside thriving. They recognise those who go the extra mile to promote the vitality of the rural economy and support their local communities.

Over the last nineteen years, the Awards have honoured the very best of rural Britain and shine a vital spotlight on those who routinely go above and beyond in support of their local community, from the village shop that is the heartbeat of the parish to the pub that champions local food and drink.

The Awards were devised as a way of celebrating rural communities, skills, and produce. Thousands of businesses have already been honoured for their contribution to the rural economy in recent years.

In South Shropshire, this year, Ludlow’s sustainable home and lifestyle store ‘All the Seasons‘ and ‘Vine & Co‘ family-owned general store in Church Stretton were both shortlisted for awards.

Nominations are now open until Friday, 12th December 2025. Residents can nominate as many businesses, organisations, and individuals as they would like to across the following six categories:

Local Food/Drink – celebrating producers who put their community on the map

Village Shop/Post Office – the cornerstone of village life

Butcher – traditional craft or modern innovation

Rural Enterprise – businesses making a real community contribution

Pub – special enterprises telling the story of rural life

Clarissa Dickson Wright Award – recognising campaigning, education and the best of British produce

A public vote will then be held to choose Regional Champions. National winners will then be carefully chosen by a selected panel of judges who will use questionnaires sent in by finalists to help them make their decision. A grand final will then take place in the Summer of 2025 at the House of Lords.

Stuart has welcomed the return of the Awards Scheme, which he is promoting as part of his plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire. As part of this, he has been engaging with and raising the profile of South Shropshire’s five thousand small businesses.

To support the local business community, Stuart has also refreshed his Business Support Finder. This signposts businesses to a range of grants, tax reliefs, and competitions that they may be eligible to apply for.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Since my election, I have met many hard-working business owners and shop keepers in South Shropshire. Just this summer, I was delighted that All the Seasons in Ludlow and Vine & Co in Church Stretton were both shortlisted for Rural Oscars in the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards.

“I am pleased that this awards scheme has reopened for nominations. It is a fantastic opportunity to shine a vital spotlight on those who work tirelessly to support our rural communities. From our fantastic family farms to our thriving local pubs, clubs and restaurants, and from our stunning tourist attractions to our village shops and innovative enterprises, we have so much to be proud of here in South Shropshire. So, I encourage everyone to celebrate our rural champions by nominating them for a rural Oscar!”

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said:

“Rural Britain runs on the dedication and resilience of its small businesses. They are not just shops or pubs – they are lifelines, where friendships are formed, traditions are kept alive and communities are sustained. The Countryside Alliance Awards are about recognising those contributions and telling a positive story about the countryside to the whole nation.”