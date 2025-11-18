Listen Live
Shrewsbury man given 15-year custodial sentence for rape

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man from Shrewsbury has been handed a 15-year custodial sentence for raping a woman in Telford.

Reaz Dixon has been handed a 15-year custodial sentence for raping a woman in Telford – Photo West Mercia Police

Reaz Dixon, of Vennington Walk in Shrewsbury, was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration relating to offences carried out in Telford.

The court heard how the 20-year-old presented himself at Malinsgate Police Station in January 2025 and confessed to the crimes.

Dixon was subsequently arrested, and an investigation was carried out, leading to him being charged with four counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape but denied the other charges, however a jury found him guilty of two more counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

On Friday, 14 November, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Os Malik, from Telford’s protecting vulnerable people team, said: “I am very grateful for the sentence the judge has handed to Dixon, who is clearly a very dangerous individual.

“I would like to commend his victim, who has been incredibly brave throughout this investigation. I hope the sentence can offer some form of closure and will enable them to move forward with their life.”

