Police operation focuses on night-time economy and road safety in South Shropshire

South Shropshire’s police teams have carried out a combined operation targeting drink/drug driving, anti-social driving, and safety in the night-time economy.

On Friday, 14 November, Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) from Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Shifnal, Much Wenlock, Cleobury Mortimer, Church Stretton, and Bishop’s Castle joined forces for three concurrent operations: LIMIT (Drink/Drug Driving), EMPLOY (Night Time Economy), and ANKARA (Anti-Social Driving).

The initiative forms part of the police’s relentless focus on the night-time economy and the critical ‘Fatal Four’ road safety campaign, which addresses the primary causes of road traffic collisions: speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seat belts, and using mobile phones while driving.

“With adverse weather comes increased risk. It also unfortunately increases temptation to drive when under the influence,” a spokesperson for the South Shropshire SNTs commented. “Our teams are passionate about keeping South Shropshire’s roads safe.”

Key Results from the Joint Operation

Despite challenging conditions, including widespread road blockages due to flooding and downed trees that required immediate police attendance, the SNTs executed a number of proactive stops and engagement activities.

A motorist was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving. Following a proactive stop and search, officers also recovered a knife.

Furthermore, two Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued for other road traffic offences. Officers conducted numerous visits and engagement activities at local licensed premises, and multiple PNC (Police National Computer) vehicle checks and stops were conducted across the area.