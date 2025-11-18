New housing application targets ‘much needed’ homes in Ford

A significant new housing development has been proposed for the village of Ford, with SH Partnerships (SHP) submitting its first-ever planning application for a scheme of 102 homes.

The development, situated just off Butt Lane, is a joint effort with Housing Plus Group and is specifically designed to address the “much needed requirement for partnership homes” in the local area.

Diverse Mix of New Properties

The plans focus on delivering a variety of property types to meet the diverse requirements of the existing community and new residents.

The proposed housing mix includes one, two, three and four bedroom homes.

This range aims to cater to first-time buyers, growing families, and older residents alike, providing more options for those seeking a home in Ford.

As partnership homes, the scheme is expected to include properties available through affordable tenures, such as affordable rent and shared ownership, to support local people in accessing high-quality housing.

Local Community Investment

Demonstrating a commitment to local needs, SHP has incorporated a key benefit for the existing community within the planning submission.

The company has pledged to provide additional parking spaces for the local primary school. This measure is intended to help alleviate congestion and parking issues, reinforcing the developers’ focus on community-led solutions and ensuring the new scheme provides a “lasting benefit for all.”

Positive Outlook for Future Housing

Chris Timmins, Managing Director of SHP, expressed confidence in the progress made since the company’s launch in September.

“The new scheme in Ford will help support the much-needed requirement for partnership homes in the area,” said Mr. Timmins. “The team at SHP have made significant progress since our launch in September and we hope to make a few more exciting announcements before the end of 2025.”

The application in Ford marks a key moment for SHP, reflecting its core mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable housing that generates long-term social value across the region.

The fate of the 102 new homes now rests with Shropshire Council, which will consider the application alongside local infrastructure capacity and community feedback.