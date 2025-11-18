Man sentenced for assaulting shop workers in Telford

A man has been given a six month custodial sentence for assaulting a member of shop staff before making off with £35 worth of food.

Telford Justice Centre

Jonathan Beatty-Thomas, of Willowfield in Telford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, two counts of assault and public order offence at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, 4 November.

The charges related to an incident on Sunday 9 November, where the 36-year-old entered Greggs on New Street in Wellington and started taking a number of items off the shelves.

- Advertisement -

As he went to leave without paying a member of staff challenged him, where he proceeded to assault them by kicking them, before leaving with £35 worth of food.

Then on Wednesday 12 November Beatty-Thomas entered Boots in Telford Centre, where he stole two gift sets worth £106.

Beatty-Thomas was quickly arrested by officers and taken into custody, where he was identified as the suspect for both thefts.

While in custody it was also discovered Beatty-Thomas was linked to another offence on Saturday 8 November at the Tesco Express on Haygate Road, where a member of staff was assaulted and sandwiches and smoothies were stolen.

He was then charged with the offences. On Friday (14 November) he was handed a six-month custodial sentence, along with a 36-month Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO will run until November 2028 and means that Beatty-Thomas cannot enter the following stores: Telford Shopping Centre (excluding the bus station), Greggs on New Street, Wellington and Tesco Express on Haygate Road in Wellington.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford’s town centre team, said: “We are pleased the court has given Beatty-Thomas a custodial sentence whose actions have had an terrifying impact on shops and businesses across Telford.

“Not only did he assault a member of staff in Greggs and Tesco Express, but his actions have caused alarm and distress to members of the public.

“I am also glad he has been handed a CBO, which means he cannot enter certain shops within Telford, and if he does breach the order it could mean he faces a further custodial sentence.”

Anyone who sees Beatty-Thomas in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately: Report a crime | West Mercia Police. Always call 999 in an emergency.