Listen Live
6.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Extra urgent dental appointments now available across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Extra appointments are now available for people across the county who need urgent or unscheduled dental care, say health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW).

A generic image of a person with toothache
A generic image of a person with toothache

These appointments are part of the 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments being rolled out across the country, announced by the Government in February. There are 7,000 more appointments available in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The appointments can be booked via 111 or by calling 01743 322199 and are for urgent conditions, including severe toothache, abscesses, broken or knocked out teeth, swelling or severe bleeding from gums.

- Advertisement -

If you are registered with a dentist and it is within their usual working hours, please contact your dental practice to arrange an appointment.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: ‘We know how important it is for people to be able to access urgent dental care when they need it.

“These additional appointments will help to make that support more available for those who require it most. The appointments are specifically for urgent dental needs, so I would encourage anyone seeking care to check our website for details.

People can get an urgent appointment by visiting NHS111 online or phoning 111.

You can also call the local Dentist Advice Line on 01743 322199.

For more information see.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP