Extra urgent dental appointments now available across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Extra appointments are now available for people across the county who need urgent or unscheduled dental care, say health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW).

A generic image of a person with toothache

These appointments are part of the 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments being rolled out across the country, announced by the Government in February. There are 7,000 more appointments available in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The appointments can be booked via 111 or by calling 01743 322199 and are for urgent conditions, including severe toothache, abscesses, broken or knocked out teeth, swelling or severe bleeding from gums.

If you are registered with a dentist and it is within their usual working hours, please contact your dental practice to arrange an appointment.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: ‘We know how important it is for people to be able to access urgent dental care when they need it.

“These additional appointments will help to make that support more available for those who require it most. The appointments are specifically for urgent dental needs, so I would encourage anyone seeking care to check our website for details.

People can get an urgent appointment by visiting NHS111 online or phoning 111.

You can also call the local Dentist Advice Line on 01743 322199.

For more information see.