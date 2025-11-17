Techtimeout Tuesday set to break sign-up record

Momentum is ramping up for the UK’s largest wellbeing initiative, Techtimeout Tuesday, with organisations representing over 2 million people so far signing up to take part on 2 December.

Stephanie Henson

Launched by Shrewsbury tech entrepreneur Steph Henson, Techtimeout Tuesday aims to be a powerful reminder of the impact of digital overload on wellbeing, productivity, and focus.

The initiative has been held annually since 2020, and always falls after Black Friday and Cyber Monday when screen time typically soars. Its timing couldn’t be more relevant: according to Ofcom’s ‘Online Nation Report 2024’, UK adults now spend an average of 4 hours 20 minutes online every day, rising to over 6 hours for young adults aged 18–24.

This growing dependence on technology underscores the importance of taking time to pause, disconnect, and refocus on what truly matters.

Techtimeout Tuesday invites organisations and individuals to step back from screens and rediscover the benefits of balance, focus, and real-world connection.

In 2024, the campaign hit a record high, with organisations representing over 2.58 million people signing up to take part. Notable organisations that took part included Cadbury UK, who used ‘sleeping bags’ for phones in staff canteens, Paddle UK, who hosted a ‘Cake and Connect’ hour, Rolls-Royce, who sent ‘Time Out’ bars to employees, Menzies, who implemented a firm wide Techtimeout hour, and Cardiff FC, who involved their academy teams through education sessions and pledge boards.

This year, Techtimeout wants even more companies and individuals to join the movement to make the 2025 campaign the most impactful to date. Over 500 organisations have already signed up to take part in Techtimeout Tuesday 2025, including major employers like BAE Systems, PwC, Mastercard, CBRE, and Capita. Public sector leaders such as the NHS, Environment Agency, RAF, and University College London are also involved, alongside a diverse mix of schools, charities, councils, and SMEs. From global brands to local teams, workplaces across the UK are coming together to prioritise digital wellbeing.

Founder Steph Henson launched the campaign after facing her own struggles with digital burnout. Experiencing physical and emotional exhaustion due to excessive screen time, she founded Techtimeout and later The Digital Wellbeing Company, a UK-based organisation helping businesses improve employee wellbeing and productivity through healthier digital habits.

“Our goal has never been to be anti-tech,” said Steph. “Technology is essential, but the way we use it must be more intentional. Regular breaks from screens allow people to reset, reduce stress, and ultimately get more from their time on-screen.

“This year’s theme is ‘Connected Not Consumed: The Power of an Hour’. You give your devices seven hours a day – this Techtimeout Tuesday, give yourself just one. I want businesses and individuals to fully embrace the campaign by taking a full hour off screens to collectively feel the positive effect. Together, we can change how the UK works with technology, one Techtimeout at a time.”

Techtimeout Tuesday is supported by partners including Mental Health First Aid England, youth charity Positive Social, and Fluid Focus, an app which rewards healthier screen time.

Techtimeout is helping tackle digital overload through awareness days, a digital wellbeing workplace charter, and training for digital wellbeing champions in the workplace.

Join the movement by signing up for Techtimeout Tuesday on December 2nd, 2025, at techtimeout.co.uk.