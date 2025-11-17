Listen Live
Shropshire
Monday, November 17, 2025
Oxfam Shops in Shrewsbury reopen with new look and sustainable design

Oxfam has reopened both its Oxfam Shop and Oxfam Books & Music in Shrewsbury, following a full refurbishment that gives the much-loved shops a bold new look — and a strong sustainable story to match.

The new look Oxfam store on High Street in Shrewsbury
The new look Oxfam store on High Street in Shrewsbury

The twin refits mark an exciting step forward in Oxfam’s transformation of its shop network, ensuring its shops remain vibrant, modern spaces that continue to generate vital income for the charity’s work tackling poverty and inequality across the world.

Both Shrewsbury shops now feature striking OSB (oriented strand board) fittings, made in the UK and chosen for their sustainability and resilience. In keeping with Oxfam’s environmental values, many existing materials have been upcycled and reused, proving that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Visitors will notice activist-style wall messaging including “Make the Future Fairer. Rewrite the Story”, reinforcing Oxfam’s mission and purpose. A standout detail of the redesign is the custom wallpaper, created from archival covers of Oxfam’s Bother magazines from the 1970s and 1980s – connecting Oxfam’s campaigning heritage with a bold, contemporary aesthetic.

“This investment in our Shrewsbury shops is about more than just a new look — it’s about securing Oxfam’s future,” said Matt Burgess-Evans, Head of Store Development at Oxfam GB. “Our shops are a vital part of how we raise funds to fight poverty, so keeping them fresh, engaging and inspiring is essential. None of this would be possible without the incredible commitment of our shop teams and volunteers, who work tirelessly to keep our shops running and our mission alive on the high street.”

The redesigned shops provide a more enjoyable and accessible shopping experience, offering everything from second-hand books, vinyl and CDs to fashion, homeware, and gifts. Together, they represent Oxfam’s ongoing commitment to sustainable retail — and to the local community that supports it.

In the UK, Oxfam operates a network of more than 500 shops, powered by passionate teams of staff and volunteers. Every item donated, every purchase, and every hour volunteered helps to raise funds for Oxfam’s life-changing work around the world.

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

