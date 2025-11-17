MP fighting to get fairer business rates for shops

Independent shops and high street-based companies have been facing the burden of unfairly high business rates for far too long, says a Shropshire MP who is fighting for changes ahead of this month’s Budget on November 26.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley visiting Lily M beauty store at Castle Street, Shrewsbury

“It’s simply not fair that so many of these businesses are left struggling by these high rates,” says Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

“I’ll keep fighting to make sure Shrewsbury’s high street and markets get the long-term certainty they deserve in this month’s Budget when the Chancellor is expected to set out her plans on this.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Business Chamber said it appreciates the support the MP is giving the town’s businesses, saying “the current Business Rates system is not fit for purpose and requires a serious root and branch overhaul.”

Mrs Buckley said: “Many of our fabulous local businesses often raise with me this burden of high business rates when compared to the online giants, squeezing their margins.

“So for months now I’ve been pressing the Government to reform business rates for our high street. With Shrewsbury boasting one of the highest concentrations of independent shops on a single street in the UK, this change perhaps matters more here than almost anywhere else.”

The MP added: “These high business rates aren’t fair. it needs to change.

“Through my work chairing the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Markets, I’ve been championing our independent traders and pushing for fairer treatment of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.”

She said that in Shropshire, 5,400 local properties have a rateable value below £500,000. And 3,800 properties are valued below £12,000. “These figures show just how many of our independents are at stake. The situation needs to change.”

Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chair Kevin Lockwood said: ‘Business rates is always a topic for discussion when we host our members events as the current Business Rates system is not fit for purpose and requires a serious root and branch overhaul to benefit and account for everyone, including the large online businesses.

“Shrewsbury Business Chamber would support any such reform and appreciates the support our MP is giving to our town’s businesses.”