Hadley Park House Hotel triumphs at National Wedding Awards

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An independently owned four-star hotel, more used to hosting and celebrating with couples getting married, is celebrating after picking up a prestigious award.

Hadley Park House Hotel staff celebrating their win at the West Midlands regional Wedding Industry Awards
Hadley Park House Hotel was named Wedding Venue (Hotel) of the Year for the West Midlands in the 2025 Wedding Industry Awards at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday night.

The hotel has gained recognition for its core values, including authenticity, integrity and providing personalised, memorable experiences for every couple.

Jason Morgan, General Manager at Hadley Park House Hotel, said: “We as a team are absolutely delighted to pick up this award, because it is a combination of both the judges’ feedback on our application, but more importantly, the votes and scores received from our amazing couples based on the experience they have enjoyed with us.

“Along with submitting extensive information on how the hotel provides ongoing support to couples planning their big day, only couples who actually got married at the hotel in the last year can vote.

“We are looking forward to continuing this journey as regional winners and are now automatically entered into the National Finals and will be re-judged at the Wedding Industry Awards event in Liverpool in January 2026.”

Sales and Marketing Manager Amanda Round stated, “Weddings can be quite stressful, but we strive to alleviate as much pressure as possible for our couples. We collaborate closely with them, meticulously planning every detail to help them feel confident and relaxed, especially when making important decisions.

“In January, we are hosting an Exclusive Wedding Taster Event, where couples can indulge in a selection of canapés, enjoy a complimentary reception drink, and dine on a three-course meal with tea and coffee, all followed by an evening of entertainment from our trusted suppliers. This event provides couples with a glimpse of their reception experience and also inspires them with new and exciting ideas.”

The next Wedding Open Day, when the hotel will be dressed for a romantic wedding, will be on Sunday, 11th January 2026, time slots must be pre-booked on 01952 677269. The Wedding Taster Evening is on 16th January, 2026.

