5.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 17, 2025
Flood warnings and alerts in place across Shropshire as river levels remain high

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Flood warnings and alerts are in place across Shropshire as river levels remain high following Storm Claudia on Friday.

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks are closed along with St Julian’s Friars. Those visiting Shrewsbury town centre are advised to use Park and ride buses from Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon. Return journeys are £2 per person, free for under-16s, and £1 for concessionary pass holders.

Flood defences in Frankwell and Ironbridge

The Environment Agency has put up Phase 1 and 2 of the Frankwell flood barriers, and the flood defences are up along The Wharfage in Ironbridge. Ironbridge, Coalbrookdale and Shrewsbury are very much open for business.

There is also a lane closure on Coleham Head as Severn Trent Water have set their pumps up as part of their flood plans.

River levels are also expected to rise on the River Severn through the county and the River Teme in south Shropshire.

Flood warnings

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry
– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Severn at Bridgnorth
– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
– River Severn at Quatford

Flood alerts

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– River Severn in Shropshire
– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
– Tern and Perry catchments
– Upper Teme
– Lower Teme

Click here for the latest flood information

Train Travel

The railway line between Newport and Hereford remains closed until at least tomorrow, with limited rail services running between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel, with services subject to cancellations, delays and last-minute changes.

Car Park Closures

– Frankwell Main, Shrewsbury
– Frankwell Riverside, Shrewsbury
– St Julian’s Friars, Shrewsbury

