Community consultation launches for new neighbourhood south of Shrewsbury

Family-owned housebuilder, Bloor Homes, has launched a consultation with the local community on plans for a landscape-led new neighbourhood of homes south of Shrewsbury.

Bloor Homes Pulley Lane – Indicative concept masterplan

The five-star rated housebuilder is proposing around 200 new homes and extensive new public open space at Pulley Lane. 20% of the homes are proposed to be provided as affordable housing, including shared ownership homes that would appeal to first-time buyers.

More than half of the site would be provided as attractively landscape new public open space, including Rea Brook Greenway – a new outdoor recreation and biodiversity resource that has the potential to act as an extension of the existing Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve, which lies to the northeast of the site.

- Advertisement -

With a focus on sustainability, the new neighbourhood being proposed by Bloor Homes would be gas-free, with all homes set to be net zero carbon-ready, equipped with air source heat pumps, solar panels, uprated insulation and EV charging as standard.

The homes would be set amongst extensive green corridors and biodiversity areas, with play areas, a community orchard and a network of new public walking and cycling routes, providing connections to existing active travel infrastructure and public rights of way in the wider area. Existing public rights of way within the site will also be retained and enhanced, including a walking route along the south bank of Rea Brook.

Bloor Homes has launched a new consultation website, bloorhomespulleylane.com, where members of the public can view the plans and provide their feedback.

The plans will also be on display at a consultation drop-in exhibition, at Meole Brace Peace Memorial Hall on Thursday 27th November between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Max Whitehead, Planning Director at Bloor Homes Midlands, said: “We are pleased to present our emerging plans for a sensitive, landscape-led new neighbourhood of high-quality homes and extensive landscaped public open spaces at Pulley Lane.

“We are keen to understand the priorities and aspirations of local people to help shape the plans as we prepare an outline planning application. In addition to providing extensive new public spaces for outdoor recreation and biodiversity enhancement, our plans will also generate significant investment to support local infrastructure.

“We are particularly keen to hear from residents on where they feel investment should be directed, as well as the types of homes that would best respond to local need. We encourage people to visit our consultation website or drop-in to the exhibition to speak with our team.”