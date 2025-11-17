Listen Live
Bridgnorth Town Council steps up to counteract Shropshire Council’s Financial crisis

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Town Council has announced it is taking decisive action to mitigate the ongoing financial crisis at Shropshire Council, developing an operational plan to safeguard and enhance local services.

Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council
Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

Town Councillors have agreed to a new plan designed to improve services and create a better environment for residents and visitors, acknowledging that Shropshire’s “deteriorating financial situation” is having a “profound effect” across the county.

Council Tax Warning Issued Amidst Service Talks

In a significant move to secure the continuity of local services, the Town Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shropshire Council. This agreement aims to ensure both parties can “mutually provide the best service to our residents, at an affordable cost.”

However, the council has issued a warning to residents regarding the future cost of assuming greater responsibility. Following meetings with Shropshire representatives, the council stated that taking on elements of the county’s current workload would come at an additional cost to residents.”

While a figure cannot yet be provided, the council confirmed this expenditure would likely impact the level of local council tax paid in the 2026/2027 budget planning period.

The official statement declared: “We cannot ignore what is happening at the County level and must act in the best interests of our residents.”

Push for Greater Community Input

The Town Council views the current challenges as a clear opportunity to seek greater direct input from residents on local priorities for the coming years.

To facilitate this, the council plans to develop better communication through “a variety of channels, including questionnaires and community meetings where residents will be able to give their input.”

Residents are being invited to “take a hand in our own destiny” and contribute ideas on moving forward.

Recent Achievements Highlighted

Despite the immediate financial uncertainty, the council also highlighted a number of achievements completed this year.

These include the outstanding floral displays, especially over the Bridge and on the Quayside, alongside the near completion of repairs to the retaining wall below the Castle Walk.

Furthermore, the council has successfully repaired the leaking Town Hall Roof, overseen the replacement of two Bus Shelters, and repaired the Cemetery Steps.

The Town Council concluded by committing to “continuing progress on the discussions with Shropshire Council.”

