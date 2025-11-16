Telford & Wrekin Council launches annual Christmas gift appeal for care-experienced young people

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched its annual appeal to residents, businesses and organisations to donate Christmas gifts for care-experienced young people across the Borough.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Leona Jones, Voice of the Child apprentice at Telford & Wrekin Council. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New for this year, the Council has created an Amazon wish list which includes a variety of items that can be bought as gifts.

There’s everything from toys, clothing, books, headphones, craft items, sweet treats and much more with items ranging from £2 to £30 and many gifts available at around £10.

- Advertisement -

Gifts can also be delivered in person to Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, every Tuesday and Thursday up until Thursday 4 December.

The Council’s Voice of the Child team will make sure the gifts are wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“As we gear up for the festive season, we’re asking local people to help make a care-experienced young person’s wish come true by adding an extra gift to their Christmas list this year.

“Every gift on our wish list has been chosen with care, with help from our lived experience team who know exactly what will bring joy to local care-experienced young people.

“By giving a gift, you’re not just spreading festive cheer – you’re helping to protect their wellbeing, care for their future, and invest in their potential.”

Browse the Amazon wish list online.