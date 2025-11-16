Stuart Anderson MP has set out his redlines ahead of the Autumn Budget.

In a major intervention in Parliament on Wednesday, 12th November, Stuart urged the Government to scrap unfair tax rises and prioritise fair investment in rural public services to unlock rural prosperity.

Stuart Anderson MP speaking in the House of Commons

Pensions, savings, cars, and houses are all in sight for tax hikes when the Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her latest economic statement on 26th November 2025. Ahead of this, HM Treasury launched an online portal that enabled organisations and individuals including Stuart, to make representations. The portal closed on Wednesday, 15th October 2025.

Last year’s Autumn Budget hiked taxes by £40 billion a year. This included the hugely damaging hike in employer’s National Insurance Contributions. This added almost a thousand pounds to the cost of employing someone. Stuart has consistently opposed these changes, which mean that the tax burden will reach a ‘historic high’ of 37.7 per cent of GDP in 2027-28.

At the same time, the Chancellor withdrew vital support for our high streets. On average, pubs will have to pay an extra three thousand pounds due to changes in business rates. The latest statistics have confirmed that economic growth has flatlined as a result of this. Since last year’s Autumn Budget, over 126,000 jobs lost. More than a thousand pubs and restaurants have closed on our high streets. That is the equivalent of two every single day. Now, the British Beer and Pubs Association has warned that two hundred more pubs could soon close in the West Midlands if the Autumn Budget does not change direction.

In October 2025, there were 1,165 people claiming unemployment-related benefits in South Shropshire. This includes 215 claimants aged 16-64, which is up by 35 claimants since the General Election. Now, Paul Johnson, former Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has warned that this year’s Autumn Budget will ‘almost certainty spark more tax rises’. This is despite the Chancellor’s promise to “lead the most pro-growth, the most pro-business Treasury that our country has ever seen, with a laser focus on delivering for working people”.

To avoid this prospect, Stuart has urged the Chancellor to adopt his six-point plan for South Shropshire. In his formal submission, Stuart has said:

“My Plan sets out how I will champion the needs and aspirations of our community to ensure that it can flourish in the years ahead. It is based on my engagement with fellow residents since my nomination; to unleash rural prosperity; enhance public services; champion our farmers; support local communities; invest in infrastructure and, last but by no means least, to protect our countryside.”

Stuart’s representation follows research from the Country Land and Business Association, which has shown that the rural economy is 16% less productive than the national average. On average, productivity, earnings, and ease of access to further education are all lower in rural areas than urban ones. Closing these gaps could add up to £43 billion to the Gross Value Added (GVA) of England alone.

Stuart’s submission compiles key requests that he has already made to HM Treasury since his election in July 2024. Stuart believes that, if accepted, these requests could close the rural productivity gap.

In the Opposition Day Debate, Stuart said:

“As a Conservative, I believe in lower taxes. I believe that people, not governments, make the best decisions about how to spend their own money and I want to see that South Shropshire residents get to keep more of what they earn. Last year’s Halloween Budget hiked taxes by £40 billion a year. This included the hugely damaging hike in employer’s National Insurance Contributions. It added almost a thousand pounds to the cost of employing someone.

“At the same time, the Chancellor withdrew vital support for our high streets. On average, pubs will have to pay an extra three thousand pounds due to changes in business rates. Now, the latest statistics have confirmed that economic growth has flatlined. Despite these huge pressures, I will continue to campaign for the funding and support that will enable these businesses to thrive. This remains a vital part of my plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire.”

After his intervention, Stuart added:

“A stronger economy is needed to enhance rural public services. However, the Chancellor’s policies have killed growth, fuelled inflation, and reduced opportunities for residents in South Shropshire. My representation to the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget sets out how we can change the dismal economic situation for the better.

“My Plan for South Shropshire would unleash rural prosperity, enhance public services, champion our farmers, support local communities, invest in infrastructure and, last but by no means least, protect our countryside. In doing so, we can close the rural productivity gap and add £43 billion to the economy of England alone.”