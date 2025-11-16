Runners raise more than £31,000 at Hope House’s Dark Runs

An incredible 1,600 runners lit up the night and raised more than £31,000 at Hope House Children’s Hospices’ dark runs.

Runners taking part in the event at Chirk Castle

Helped by more than 200 dedicated volunteers who marshalled the routes, runners took on the nighttime routes around Chirk Castle, Telford Town Park, Conwy Quay, Penrhyn Castle and for the first time ever Bolesworth Castle, all to raise money to help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

The sell-out events saw runners all dressed up in everything from elaborate Halloween costumes to glow in the dark running gear, as well as a few dinosaurs and sharks too!

The events were started by families who have received care and support at Hope House.

Seven-year-old Myles Tucker, who uses Hope House for respite care started the race at Conwy with his mum Georgia.

She said: “Hope House is an important place we can really rely on. We’re so grateful for them and were happy to help with this great event.”

At Telford Town Park, Jovelyn and her family counted down runners at the start line to send them on their way.

Her mum Gifty said: “We know Hope House is here for us for support, care and to make amazing memories. It was so exciting to start the Telford Dark Run and see all the runners raising money.”

Dawn Ball and Bethan Young, fundraisers at charity, said: “We are once again blown away by the incredible support we have had at our dark runs, raising a massive £31,360 so far, with some sponsorship still coming in.

“It was amazing to see all our runners light up the night and have such a wonderful time, while also raising vital money to support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“Without the support of our very generous community we would not be able to provide the care and support to those who need us the most. Thank you all so much.

“We would also like to thank our generous event sponsors who have helped put these events on and thank you to medal sponsors Capalona, RUK Group, Premier Jules Convenience and Delta Fulfilment.”

There are plenty of ways you can still support Hope House this year. Please visit hopehouse.org.uk to find out all about upcoming events and ways you can get involved.