Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing at Donnington Bonfire event

Police have charged a man charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at the Donnington Bonfire event in Telford last Saturday.

Abubakar Saleem, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington in Telford has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 21-year-old is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today, Saturday 15 November.

Around 8.30 pm last Saturday, police received a report of an assault at the bonfire event on Broadoaks Playing Field, Wellington Road, Donnington.

When officers arrived, it was established that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed, he was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and has since been discharged.